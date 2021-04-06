Respawn roll back Apex Legends servers to save player's deleted heirlooms & skins - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment appears to have identified the cause, as well as a potential solution, to a troublesome issue that has been making some Apex Legends players lose all their hard-earned progression and rewards, including rare Heirloom cosmetics.

It’s hard for Apex Legends players to imagine losing all their progression and rewards. But that’s exactly what happened to a limited number of PlayStation accounts after a mysterious glitch saw them lose everything, including heirlooms.

“All of it is gone and nothing can be done to regain any of the items,” one player claimed.

“What makes this extra weird is that both of my accounts appear in the club that my friend made. But I can’t access the other account. I have tried dealing with EA Advisors, if that is what you can call them, they will advise you that it was your fault and that there is nothing that you can do about it.”

The developers started looking into the issue way back in February, but they’ve been scratching their heads ever since. Fortunately, it seems like they’ve finally identified the cause and found a solution.

“We’ve identified an issue with a database shard which we believe has been contributing to the recent progression issues for PlayStation players,” they wrote. “We will be migrating players off this shard, which may result in disconnects.”

A portion of their database has been playing up in simpler terms, and the solution is to move players’ data onto a different section. But what about those who have already lost some or all of their data? Well, the good news is it will be completely restored.

“For players whose data was on the affected database shard, we will be restoring their progress to a backup from April 5 at 18:00 UTC.”

Keep in mind that it will result in a bit of downtime and connection issues for affected players. However, it’ll be up and running in no time, and once the data transfer is complete, everything will be as good as new.