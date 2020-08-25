Respawn respond to silent weapons bug in Apex Legends Season 6

The developers at Respawn Entertainment are working on a fix for the strange new bug in Apex Legends Season 6, which is making energy weapons like the Devotion and Volt totally silent in some instances.

This is particularly problematic given how popular these energy weapons are in the new season. The Devotion has been taken out of supply drops and put back to ground loot, while the Volt essentially takes the place of the R-99 (which is now supply drop only).

When an enemy approaches you and starts firing the weapons though, they sometimes turn totally silent, making it difficult to pinpoint where the fire is coming from, and impossible to counter.

Although audio issues are far from new in Apex (silent footsteps are still a recurring issue), silent weapons are obviously a major issue. Thankfully, Respawn are on the case.

Speaking on Twitter, developer Josh Medina responded to Apex player SoaR Kobi to confirm the right people were on the silent weapons bug.

"We [have] some folks working on audio fixes for the devo and volt being silent," he confirmed.

We some folks working on audio fixes for the devo and volt being silent.. but I wouldn’t tbag you maybe just crouch once or twice on your downed character lol — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) August 24, 2020

The good news is we know it will be fixed, the bad news is that we don't know when. Respawn were very quick to roll out an update only a few days after Season 6 started to fix some balance issues, with the Devotion especially.

But, whether they'll be as quick with this fix remains to be seen. Typically, the developers will wait until they can package an update with a handful of fixes, rather than one, unless the problem can be solved with a hotfix.

Regardless, it's good to have confirmation that they're aware of the issue and actively working to resolve it, so hopefully, you won't be snuck up on by a silent Volt much longer.