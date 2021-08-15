Respawn respond to Apex Legends Season 10 bug ruining ranked & challenge progress

Apex Legends devs Respawn have responded to player frustrations with a bug in Season 10 that is resetting player progress from Arenas, Ranked Leagues, and daily challenges.

The start of Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence ushered in yet another new legend to the popular battle royale. Players have already start to get to grips with Seer as he rises up the popularity charts.

However, despite all the positivity and influx of new players, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Respawn’s new update.

As ever, players have run into new issues, and while some have already been addressed by the devs, there’s another that is causing players to give up on the game until it’s figured.

The new issue stems from being disconnected from a game or just simply returning to the main menu from a game of Arenas or Ranked battle royale.

Players don’t get to keep their progression at all, and to make things worse if they’ve completed all their daily challenges, they, and their subsequent progress, go missing as well.

As a result, fans have flagged the issue with the developers, with Chad Grenier – Apex’s design director – finally issuing a response. “Yikes. I’ll pass along to the appropriate people on the team to take a look,” he said on August 14, responded to yet another annoyed fan.

Yikes. I’ll pass along to the appropriate people on the team to take a look. — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) August 14, 2021

As of writing, on August 15, the issue has yet to be addressed by Respawn as there hasn’t been any game update of note.

Seeing as it’s affecting so many players, it will likely be atop the devs’ priority list of things to fix, meaning we shouldn’t have to wait all that long for things to get ironed out.