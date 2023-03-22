Respawn promises Apex Legends fans “swimsuit skin” is coming soon

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment promised a “swimsuit skin” added to the game soon, after fans smashed their surprise Twitter challenge.

After more than 4 years, Apex Legends has released a ton of cosmetic skins for its ever-growing roster of Legends. From newly released Prestige skins to class, OG skins that become fan-favorites, every Legend has a wide variety to choose from.

However, in the game’s 4-year lifespan, Respawn Entertainment has yet to really lean into “fanservice” with the skins the team designs. In the vast majority of available skins, Legends are always dressed modestly even if they aren’t in their usual attire.

Article continues after ad

This might change as Respawn has now promised that fans will soon see a “swimsuit skin” come to the game for the very first time, after the community absolutely demolished a goal set on Twitter.

Apex Legends dev promises “swimsuit skin” coming soon

On March 22, 2023, the official Apex Legends Twitter account made a tweet that said, “Ok, here’s the deal: If this post gets 10k likes, we’ll add the swimsuit skin.”

Members of the Apex Legends community flocked to the tweet in droves, where it easily surpassed the 10k-like goal in just 10 minutes. At the time of writing, the tweet now sits at 24,000 likes, though it will likely far exceed that in time.

Article continues after ad

Respawn was quick to issue a follow-up tweet, which expressed their surprise at how quickly fans exceeded the goal. “Hit in 10 minutes, y’all are wild. We clearly should have asked for 100k, but a deal’s a deal See you tomorrow.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Which Legend is getting a swimsuit skin?

It’s still unclear what skin Respawn is referring to, in terms of which Legend will get this “swimsuit skin,” or if there will be more than one skin released.

Naturally, players were quick to voice their opinions on who should get the “swimsuit skin.”

One fan asked, “This one, right?” with a GIF showing Fuse from the Season 11 reveal trailer where the crew first arrived at the tropical Stormpoint map.

Article continues after ad

Many others hoped the skin would be for characters like Loba or Wraith, with some even posting some rather risque concepts fans have made in the past.

Notable Apex Legends content creators, esports players and organizations also joined in on the fun, like TSM which tweeted, “Swimsuit Gibby? We’re in.” On the other hand, Apex content creator HisWattson simply replied with an image of the popular ‘FeelsWeirdMan’ emote.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see just what exactly this “swimsuit skin” tease entails, and if it’s really as scandalous as some fans think. Respawn has promised that more news surrounding the skin will drop on March 23, so players will just have to wait and see what’s in store.