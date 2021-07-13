Respawn planning Crypto changes to make him more popular in Apex Legends

Crypto is one of the least popular picks in Apex Legends, but the devs at Respawn have confirmed that they’re looking into changes to make the Surveillance Expert more of a hit with players.

Everyone has their own favorite Legend in Apex, but there’s no denying that some simply aren’t that popular. Crypto is one of those, as he’s currently 15th in the Season 9 pick rates, coming ahead of only Wattson and Rampart.

So when John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson, Associate Live Balance Designer at Respawn Entertainment, appeared on the latest episode of the Apex Uncut podcast, the hosts took the opportunity to quiz him over any potential changes coming up.

When asked what he thinks about Crypto’s place in Apex right now, John acknowledged the low pick rate but also argued that being a less popular Legend isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as he fulfills a niche purpose.

“I think Crypto, more than many characters, we’re pretty okay with him being a niche, off-meta pick,” he said, “because, in a fast-paced FPS shooter, a lot of us are just dumb lizard-brain people that like shooting bad guys. Crypto is far too cerebral for my taste.”

Players who do main Crypto, though, might have to get used to some changes soon. John confirmed that Respawn are “actively working on” ways to make him more popular with Apex Legends players, with a focus on his Surveillance Drone.

Topic begins at 1:18:00

“When assessing how to make him a bit sexier, I think streamlining the flow between Crypto mode and drone mode, and maybe distributing that power in a more healthy way so it’s not quite as binary, would be a nice way of approaching that,” he explained.

“It’s something to keep in mind, and it’s something we are definitely, actively working on.”

While we wait to see exactly what changes Respawn will make, why not check out our guide to mastering Crypto in Apex Legends to improve your skills with the Surveillance Expert and his drone?