Respawn accidentally leaks new Apex Legends weapon: Nemesis Burst AR

Apex Legends Season 10’s Collection event has officially been revealed by the devs with tons of the new content. However, the team accidentally leaked a new gun, the Nemesis Burst AR, in the trailer despite it not being ready for release.



The full patch notes for Apex Legends Evolution Collection event have landed and the update is set to come to the game on September 14 with tons of new content.

From Rampart’s heirloom, new skins, to tons of new bundles this event is certain to refresh the current season.

However, not everything that was showcased in the event trailer will be in the game as players were quick to point out a new weapon.

Apex Legends new Burst Assault Rifle

With the Season 10 Collection trailer and patch notes out, players have been diving into the tiny details that were released.

Fans were quick to realize that a new weapon appeared in the buy menu when showcasing Arenas: Nemesis Burst AR.

The Nemesis Burst AR appeared only in name, since it had the picture of the R-301 Carbine, believed to be a simple placeholder for the unreleased weapon.

With the available attachments in the picture, fans noticed that this will likely be an Energy weapon as it has the extended energy mag icon. With it being a burst AR it could be the energy version of the Hemlock, but all that remains to be seen.

While this gun was only revealed with a picture and not actual gameplay the devs were quick to jump on Twitter to inform fans that this was shown on accident.

We accidentally leaked an unreleased gun in the new @PlayApex trailer AND in the patch notes, but it's not actually ready for release any time soon. Currently scheduling an appointment to get my 👀 checked — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) September 9, 2021

Even though players were excited for a new weapon to be added to the pool it appears they’ll have to wait much longer. Apex devs confirmed that the gun is not ready for release “any time soon.”

Without a set release date it could be seasons before this gun is implemented into the game and a lot can change. However, players can be excited knowing that a new weapon will come sooner rather than later.