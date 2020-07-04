Respawn "investigating" two major Wraith glitches in Apex Legends

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they’re working on fixes for two of the biggest Wraith bugs that currently plague the battle royale.

As one of, if not the most, popular characters in Apex Legends, it’s a good bet that you’ll see wraith running around Kings Canyon or World’s Edge during games.

However, in recent weeks, the Interdimensional Skirmisher has suffered a few issues. Most recently, with the start of the Lost Treasures Collection Event, players reported that her Marble Goddess skin had a broken hitbox – prompting Respawn to get a fix put into place, though, some players argued that it was fine.

Yet, the devs have sprung into action once again, confirming that they’re weeding out a few other Wraith-centric problems.

On their public Trello board, where Apex legends fans can see what problems are being addressed, Respawn noted that they were investigated two pretty big issues.

The first of which is the bug where Wraith can use her gun while phasing. This has been cropping up in games with regularity, leaving non-Wraith users to be dismayed as she shoots from beyond the void.

The other is the bug where, when players exit Wraith’s portal, they can see the legend being ‘pushed’ underground. This problem in particular has led to frustrations as players have lost games because of it.

Advertisement

While some fans might get excited by the prospect of fixes being on the horizon, these bugs were only labeled as under investigation on July 2. This means that a fix hasn’t been found just yet.

However, the devs have moved pretty swiftly in the past, so it might not be all that long before Wraith’s problems are a thing of the past. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see as to what they can do.