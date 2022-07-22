Respawn “improving” Apex Legends anti-cheat as pro players complain of rampant hacking

Alex Garton . 22 minutes ago

An Apex Legends dev has confirmed Respawn is “working” on anti-cheat improvements after pros complain about countless hackers.

While the Apex Legends community loves most of the new content Respawn pushes out on a seasonal basis, there are some aspects of the game that players are desperate to see improve.

One of which is the number of cheaters that use third-party software to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Although the devs have certainly taken steps over the past year to improve their detection system, hackers are still running rampant in Ranked.

However, after seeing complaints from a pro player on the issue, Security Analyst at Respawn Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford has confirmed they’re “working” on changes to the anti-cheat.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends Season 14 is set to arrive in early August.

Apex Legends dev confirms anti-cheat improvements are coming

Taking to Twitter on July 21, Apex pro player HisWattson criticized the devs by sending a message to cheaters telling them the best time to play to avoid a ban.

In response, Hideouts called out the tweet as “cringe” and questioned why HisWattson assumed the devs don’t have anything “in the works to improve the anti-cheat”.

Instead of revealing exactly what they have planned, Hideouts and the Respawn team clearly think it’s beneficial to remain tight-lipped regarding the anti-cheat changes, in the hopes they can stay one step ahead of the hackers.

While this heated discussion does show how much frustration the cheaters are causing for pros and players alike, it did let us know that Respawn is “working” on improving their detection.

As no details were shared by Hideouts, it’s impossible to know when these anti-cheat improvements are going to arrive in-game.

With Season 14 just around the corner, it seems unlikely the devs will have the changes ready by then, but it is always possible they’re holding off on a big announcement.

Either way, the tension is clearly building between the community and Respawn when it comes to cheaters, so let’s hope the devs have a long-term solution in the works.