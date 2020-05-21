Respawn finally fix Apex Legends hit registration bug in May 20 patch

Respawn have released a new Apex Legends hotfix patch on May 20, with the game’s 1.39 update set to target one of the biggest issues in Season 5 so far ⁠— the hit registration issue that has plagued the battle royale in recent weeks.

In any competitive first-person shooter, hit-registration is one of the most crucial parts of the gameplay. If hit reg isn’t working properly, bullets and damage will not be properly recorded server-side. It's one of the biggest FPS issues there is.

Apex Legends players were, reasonably so, pretty peeved when they discovered the title’s big Season 5 update had thrown the entire hit-reg system out of whack. Respawn confirmed the issue soon after and got to work on squashing the bug.

Advertisement

Apex Legends update 1.39 targets hit reg issue

On May 20, the Apex devs confirmed they had found the root of the problem, and sent hotfix update 1.39 live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately, there are no patch notes, but producer Josh Medina did confirm the fix.

“New patch available! Go check your updates and download,” he announced soon after the ~50mb patch went live. He also confirmed the new update ⁠— helmed by Respawn engineer Samy Duc ⁠— was designed to “fix hit reg.”

Just wanna say that the guy who busted his ass to fix hit reg is my dude @ricklesauceur



I hope he actually enjoys the long weekend and now we can update his code schedule lol — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) May 21, 2020

Advertisement

Respawn have pushed an update to fix the issue, but that is no guarantee the issue will be resolved entirely. The developers previously rolled out a hotfix on May 14 to fix the bug, but it persisted beyond the patch.

Read more: Apex Quest leak reveals what players are hunting in Season 5

It does look like the long-standing Season 5 bug may finally have been resolved, though. Pro players like Tanner Roach and Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin reported the bug truly had been squashed, after testing their gunplay post-patch.

Advertisement

Apex’s broken hit registration issue was certainly the biggest bug plaguing Respawn’s hit battle royale in Season 5. It was also, however, far from the only problem the devs have had on their radar in the last few weeks.

Other issues that will see server-side fixes in coming weeks include buzzing noises that can be heard during matches, a strange Revenant ult bug, reconnect issues, and more, Respawn confirmed earlier this week.