Respawn explain why Loba will be buffed in Apex Legends Season 6

Respawn Entertainment Senior Game Designer Daniel Klein has confirmed that Loba's falling popularity in Apex Legends means she will be buffed at the start of Season 6.

Season 6's launch in Apex Legends is set to be the game's most significant update for some time, introducing Rampart and a brand new Crafting system.

While the majority of the community's attention has been on the major new mechanics, Respawn have now confirmed that a moderate buff will be in store for Loba, who was added with the start of Season 5.

While popular at the beginning of Season 5, the High Society Thief's popularity and viability declined somewhat over the course of the season.

Some have indeed called for a buff to Loba, and Respawn have now confirmed that she will be strengthened when Season 6 launches.

During a discussion about Rampart's introduction into the world of Apex Legends, one fan asked what's in store for Loba in Season 6. Daniel Klein, a game designer working at Respawn, responded to confirm her buff, and explained why she is set to receive it.

"Loba's definitely weak," he said. "She started the season off strong and fell to the weakest spot by the end; that seems to be the way most of our new legends behave. We've got a little bit of a buff coming for her in 6.0, but it's not much."

"We're somewhat limited technically by what we can do," he finished. "For instance, if we wanted to let you take 3 or 4 items out of her ult, that would require UI work, so that's not happening any time soon."

While the buff does not sound like it will be a significant game-changer, it will still be welcome to Loba mains, many of whom have felt her relative strength dwindling.

Klein did not delve into the kind of buff she will be receiving, but we will bring you the exact details on all Season 6 changes when the patch notes are available.