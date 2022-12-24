Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers.

Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.

Respawn have long since reiterated their commitment to making Apex Legends as cheat-free as is possible. Back in July, they revealed that they were “improving” the game’s anti-cheat systems. However, issues continue to emerge, especially at high levels.

Article continues after ad

Now, ahead of 2023 and Season 16, Respawn have promised yet more changes.

Respawn pledge more improvements to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat

In a December 23 tweet Respawn’s Connor Ford, a dev specifically working on Apex Security, promised anti-cheat upgrades.

He said: “Hyped for the new year. Very exciting additions and some changes to the Apex Anti Cheat 🙂 Also want to stream more in the new year and have some good apex discussions there.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, he did not delve into specifics or provide a timeline for the changes.

We may not actually receive major details as Respawn try and keep their exact anti-cheat strategies under wraps.

Season 16, though, does seem a likely point for the changes to be implemented. Season 15 will be the longest in recent memory and its successor is already promising huge changes.

Article continues after ad

We expect a new SMG, the previously mined Nemesis assault rifle, and an overhaul to legend classification and abilities. There are rumors that there won’t be a new legend with Season 16, but fans would surely take a season that prioritizes QOL changes and balancing over new content that exacerbates issues.

Effective anti-cheat changes may well be the cherry on top of Respawn’s cake.