Respawn dev confirms Crypto buff is coming in Apex Legends

Respawn design director Jason McCord has revealed that they are looking at Crypto to receive some of the next character buffs in Apex Legends.

Since Crypto’s introduction to the battle royale in Season 3: Meltdown, the Legend has surprisingly flown under the radar, with characters like Wraith and Pathfinder continuing to remain as prevalent as ever.

After he was later found to be the Legend with the lowest pick-rate and win-rate in the game, Crypto mains claimed that some buffs were desperately needed to bring the Surveillance Expert to a viable state.

It seems as if Respawn is now in agreement as they have revealed that their design team is now exploring options on how to make Crypto a competitive pick in Apex Legends.

One Apex Legends fan reached out to Respawn dev Jason McCord on June 12, asking when Crypto mains could expect to see some improvements made to their favorite character.

The player also highlighted the need for Crypto to tap into his drone whenever he wants to scout for opposing players, suggesting that some sort of AI feature in the drone could be a welcome change to the character.

McCord responded, revealing that, while Crypto is in need of a buff, they are still in the early stages of figuring out what exactly would be the best changes for his kit, "we're still talking about stuff."

We are talking about stuff. Still a ways out probably, but agree that he needs something! — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 12, 2020

He followed up, explaining that the desired changes to Crypto might take a while before they eventually reach live servers. "Still a ways out probably, but agree that he needs something!" he added.

Respawn recently introduced a major rework for Mirage after the Legend was also found to be underperforming and it is quite possible that the Apex dev team might have something similar in mind for Crypto.

However, as of now, it is unclear just what changes the drone-based character could receive, although Respawn will likely provide more information later in Season 5.