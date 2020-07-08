Respawn confirm all Apex Legends will get Heirlooms but Crypto isn’t next

Respawn design director Jason McCord has confirmed that each of the Apex Legends’ characters will be receiving their own Heirlooms and revealed an update on Crpyto’s ultra-rare cosmetic set.

Since the release of Apex Legends in 2019, players have been customizing their favorite characters with some of the incredible cosmetic items that are available to purchase or unlock in the battle royale.

There are many unique cosmetics such as skins and charms for players to collect, however, ultra-rare Heirloom sets are by far the hardest to find in-game.

What are heirlooms in Apex Legends?

Unlike many of the other character and weapon skins, Heirloom’s are specifically based around certain Legend and their lore, which include a melee weapon skin, a banner pose, and an intro quip.

While only six of the thirteen Legends have an Heirloom set of their own, fans have been calling on Respawn to add more so that they can finally equip their favorite Legend with some of these items.

After one Apex Legends fan asked Respawn dev Jason McCord if Crypto would be next to receive an Heirloom set, the design director provided a brief hint on which Legends to expect going forward.

I bet all legends get their heirlooms eventually... but I know the next 2 legends planned. Don't wait? — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) July 8, 2020

McCord explained that it was quite likely all Legends would get their own Heirloom set "eventually" but with new characters apparently being released each season it might take a while for them to catch up.

"I bet all legends get their heirlooms eventually...but I know the next 2 legends planned. Don't wait,” he responded, suggesting that Crypto's ultra-rare cosmetic set could also be quite a while away.

Fellow Respawn dev Josh Medina also chimed in with a response, further confirming that there were no immediate plans to release an Heirloom for the Surveillance Expert.

While it is unclear which Legends might be next to receive these unique item sets, it appears as if only two Heirlooms are currently planned for the near future, with both of them, potentially, coming at once.