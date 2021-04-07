Respawn are "considering" Apex Legends loss forgiveness if hacker ruins ranked games - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have had to deal with losing RP in ranked matches ruined by hackers for a long time now, but it seems like that could change after the developers revealed a loss forgiveness system could be in the works.

Apex Legends is an intense game at the best of times, and the ranked experience is even more of a roller-coaster ride with precious RP points on the line. For that reason, it’s all the more painful to see a ranked game ruined by a hacker.

However, it does happen from time to time, and when it does, there’s no system in place to prevent players from losing RP points. It’s treated no different from any other elimination and loss, which is painful.

Apex Legends players have been vocal about it for some time. The consensus is it’s unfair, unjust, and downright absurd. Fortunately, it seems the devs are inclined to agree, and they’re finally considering doing something about it.

The news came straight from the horse’s mouth. Jason McCord, the Design Director of Apex Legends, briefly mentioned it in the latest Respawn Responds video.

“We are currently looking into what we can do for players that have had their game impacted by a cheater,” he said.

”This might look something like retroactive loss forgiveness where you’ll get your RP back if we find that you had a cheater in your ranked match.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t elaborate any further. But it’s still music to the ears of thousands of players who know all too well what it’s like to have a ranked game ruined by a hacker.

Respawn has doubled down on their efforts to stamp hackers with anti-cheat measures. However, it’s still a big problem, especially in terms of how it impacts regular players.

A loss forgiveness system is, without a doubt, a step in the right direction.