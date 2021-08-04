Apex Legends leak reveals Rampart town takeover coming in Season 10 for Arenas

An Apex Legends leak has revealed that a Rampart event is on the way and it’ll be the first-ever town takeover to take place in Arenas.

Season 10 of Apex Legends has finally arrived and players are testing out all of the new content that Respawn has added in the major update.

Whether it’s the absolutely lethal Rampage SMG, the huge changes to the World’s Edge map, or the brand new Legend Seer, the devs certainly knocked it out of the park with Emergence.

However, despite all of the fresh and exciting additions, the community is already looking forward to the next collection event.

While dataminers have already suggested that a monster-themed collection event could be on the cards, another leak has revealed that soon it may be Rampart’s turn to take her place in the spotlight.

Leak reveals Rampart town takeover is coming to Arenas

After a leak back in May gave players their first look at Rampart’s potential heirloom design, there’s been a lot of speculation around when the Amped Modder was finally going to get her own event.

Well, according to reliable dataminer SomeoneWhoLeaks, she could be receiving her very own town takeover in the near future. While previous Legend events have affected each of the BR maps, Rampart’s will be the first to take place directly in Arenas.

By the looks of it, this will result in her getting her very own Arenas map for the duration of the event.

It’s hard to tell whether it’ll be a permanent addition to the map rotation, but it’s exciting news for fans of the fast-paced mode.

Re-phrasing – her town takeovers IS an arena map, not maybe lol https://t.co/GUBZBPyYxk — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) August 3, 2021

Although we do not have any information about the type of map that Rampart will introduce alongside her event, it’s likely going to be associated with weapons, or it could even be themed around her modding shop back in Gaea.

Either way, it’s an exciting idea and will potentially lead to more events being centered around Apex’s popular Arenas game mode.

Of course, for now, all this information should be taken with a pinch of salt until Respawn release any official news on the topic.