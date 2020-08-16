Rampart's abilities in Apex Legends Season 6 revealed

Apex Legends have finally revealed the abilities of the new Season 6 Legend Rampart.

Following months of speculation, Respawn confirmed their battle royale’s 14th Legend will be none other than turret-loving Rampart. The Indian engineer, real name Ramya Parekh, will finally debut in-game on August 18.

Little was previously known about the weapon modder, however. We do know she’s going to be able to fix and build equipment with a new crafting mechanic in Season 6.

Rampart's abilities

Tactical: Amped Cover - Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and Amps outgoing shots

- Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and Amps outgoing shots Passive: Modded Loader - Increased Magazine/Heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the Minigun.

- Increased Magazine/Heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the Minigun. Ultimate: Sheila - Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time.

The character trailer was dropped on Twitter with the caption: "The best modder in the Outlands, Rampart backs up her big mouth with big guns she designed herself."

Described in the trailer as "prefect for fortifying her squad's position", her abilities seem to be about consolidating one particular location, allowing a defensive-minded team to fight off all attackers.

Her Tactical Ability is confirmed as 'Amped Cover' - a reinforced wall that provides cover, as well as "charging outgoing fire for devastating effect".

Her Passive Ability is called 'Modded Loader'. As it sounds, she will be able to reload faster when using LMGs and the Shiela, and will receive an increased magazine capacity. It's fair to assume the logic behind this is that Rampart has modded the magazine's to make them more efficient.

🚨 Rampart character trailer!



Check out her abilities coming in #ApexLegends Season 6 👀pic.twitter.com/J4CU0V73e4 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) August 16, 2020

Finally, her Ultimate Ability is what we've all been expecting - Sheila. The 'Emplaced Minigun' will have a high ammo capacity and minimal recoil, but will make Rampart vulnerable while she is operating it.

So there you have it; an official look at how Rampart will play when she finally makes her debut in the Apex Games. A defensive legend, she will use her immense firepower and engineering skills to make defense the best form of attack. We'll have to wait and see how this shake's up the game's existing meta.

She’s set to make her first appearance at the start of Season 6, courtesy of returning Titanfall 2 antagonist Kuben Blisk, on August 18.