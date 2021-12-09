Rampage LMG exploit makes it infinitely charged in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have discovered a Rampage LMG exploit that keeps the weapon infinitely charged by re-using the same Thermite Grenade over and over again.

Since arriving in Apex Legends all the way back in Season 10, the Rampage has established itself as a powerful weapon that requires a precise aim to maximize its damage.

As the gun’s fire rate is incredibly slow for an LMG, it’s easy to miss the majority of your shots if you’re not capable of tracking moving targets effectively.

Luckily, when a Thermite is used to charge up the weapon, it shoots significantly faster while still maintaining its huge damage output. However, this charge only lasts for a short period of time and it also consumes the grenade.

Well, that was until players discovered an exploit that keeps the gun charged up infinitely, and it only requires a single Thermite.

Infinite Thermite Rampage exploit is broken in Apex Legends

Revving up the Rampage with a Thermite increases its fire rate from 300 RPM to 390 RPM, making the already strong weapon absolutely lethal.

Now, players have discovered that if you drop a Thermite from your inventory while in the middle of the Rampage’s charge animation, the grenade is not consumed, but the gun still gets powered up.

This means it’s possible to keep the LMG infinitely revved up without having to worry about finding more Thermite Grenades.

Showcasing the glitch on the Apex Legends subreddit, Gutami demonstrated how simple the exploit is to perform in-game.

Unfortunately for Respawn, the Rampage is already one of the strongest weapons in the game for experienced players, so an exploit like this could take over the meta if a fix isn’t implemented soon.

The unlimited fire rate boost makes it easy to shred through opponents and eliminate them in an instant, so fingers crossed the devs are already aware this issue exists.

For now, we’ll just have to see if Respawn wants to get this fixed immediately or decide to hold off until the next patch.