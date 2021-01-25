Logo
Apex Legends

Proposed Apex Legends buffs would make Loba & Lifeline even better teammates

Published: 25/Jan/2021 3:04 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 3:22

by Theo Salaun
Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline Loba

Apex Legends fans are well-aware of how impactful character abilities are to the battle royale and have come up with a few buffs that would turn Loba and Lifeline into consummate teammates.

Both Loba and Lifeline already boast abilities that make their team’s lives easier. But players believe each character could use a slight buff to increase viability at every tier of play.

Loba, in particular, has been subjected to numerous concepts — including a recent buff idea to the “Burglar’s Best Friend” teleportation bracelet. That idea, changing cool-down based on teleportation distance, caught the eye of Respawn Entertainment’s Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein, who revealed that the team is considering all options.

One such option has now been brought up by Reddit’s ‘eatmeupin30sec,’ who thinks that Loba’s ultimate, “Black Market Boutique,” could be used in an even more team-friendly fashion. Suggesting that the Black Market be able to pick up fallen teammates’ banners, eatmeupin30sec spurred quality discourse and another idea to buff Lifeline.

Loba should be able to pick up her teammates banners with her ultimate from apexlegends

The Loba idea is a reasonable one. Just as Crypto can use his drone to pick up the banners left behind by killed teammates from afar, Loba’s Black Market could receive a slight tweak for a similar function. This would simply give the Legend an additional boost should their team run into unfortunate circumstances.

Thinking of abilities that could help a team in dire circumstances, another Redditor’s buff concept for Lifeline got positive feedback. The support character’s kit is team-focused and ‘brachyboy1’ suggests that could be furthered by enabling her ultimate, “Care Package,” to serve as a Respawn Beacon.

Considering how long her ultimate takes to charge, this buff could give it an additional bump in utility — especially toward the later parts of a match.

YouTube: Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Buffing Lifeline’s Care Package could make her a more viable Legend.

While Respawn is unlikely to touch any buffs or nerfs just yet, these are interesting, team-focused ideas that make both characters more viable. And, as each Legend’s ultimate loses allure once a team is already kitted in the later game, these buffs maintain utility throughout a match.

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it’s clear that the Apex community believes each Legend could use a slight rework and that these suggestions hold weight. Klein is active on social media, so we’ll be monitoring any official response from the developers.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 early patch notes: Legends buffs, bug fixes, more

Published: 24/Jan/2021 15:22

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Season 8 Patch notes
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem update is due to drop on February 2, and although patch notes aren’t expected until right before the update goes live, we already know of a bunch of confirmed changes and fixes coming. Here’s an early look at what the patch notes are expected to include.

Obviously, the main changes will be the addition of the new Legend, Fuse, who hails from Salvo, as well as the new weapon – the 30-30 repeater.

Kings Canyon will also be massively changed, as Fuse’s entrance to the Apex games did not go smoothly and his old friend Maggie crashed the party – literally.

But, the most exciting part of the patch notes themselves will be seeing how Respawn has adjusted the various Legends with nerfs and buffs, plus some of the quality of life changes planned.

Apex Legends Season 8: Early patch notes

New Legend: Fuse

Straight from Salvo, Fuse is an explosive Legend, and his abilities reflect this. He can shoot projectiles from his prosthetic arm, and his ultimate will shoot a mortar-like missile, which explodes into a ring of fire.

Fuse Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse joins the Apex roster in Season 8.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

We didn’t get a new weapon in Season 7, but we are in Season 8. Fuse brings the 30-30 repeater straight from Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that packs a punch.

30-30 repeater and battle pass
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool this February.

Kings Canyon map changes

The arrival of Fuse has obliterated Kings Canyon. Original POIs including Slum Lakes and Artillery have been destroyed, and there is a new hue to the map.

Kings Canyon destroyed in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
A massive explosion on Kings Canyon has completely changed the map.

New Season 8 Battle Pass: Mayhem

As always, there will be a fresh battle pass for the new season, which will include over 100 items.

We don’t know if there will be any changes to the battle pass system yet, like there was in Season 7.

Legend changes

These are the Legend buffs and nerfs that Respawn have said will be coming in Season 8. Check out a full explanation and details on each change here.

Note: This is not a final list of all Legends that are getting changes in the Season 8 update.

Rampart

  • Adding 45 health to her Amped Cover

Wraith

  • Respawn say they are looking at changes to Wraith’s hitbox, to bring her in line with other Legends.

Horizon

  • Respawn are looking at nerfs to her tactical ability, but haven’t confirmed the exact changes they’re making yet.

Revenant

  • Respawn have been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant, but are looking at hitbox adjustments

Wattson

  • Respawn are looking for ways to make Wattson more fun, without making her more powerful

Mirage

  • Fix for decoys making footstep noise – this was originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future update, possibly with Season 8.

Caustic

  • Caustic hammer breaking doors – this was also originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future patch, possibly with Season 8.
horizon nerf apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is due for a slight nerf in Season 8.

Quality of Life

  • In-game damage tracker added

Bug Fixes

  • Heirloom store not showing all Heirlooms
  • Players told they are buying Gibraltar’s Heirloom when buying Caustic’s Heirloom
  • Legend skins for Mirage and Bangalore affecting aim down sights
  • Errors relating to private matches
  • Players can’t hear each other in cross-play lobbies

Ranked Play

A new Ranked Series will begin at the start of Season 8: Ranked Series 7. We expect that there will be two splits in the season again, with the first probably on World’s Edge. It’s unlikely that the new Kings Canyon features in Ranked, until players are used to the changes.

Season 8 Collection Event

Data miners have uncovered files related to an Anniversary Collection Event in Season 8. Although collection events typically start midway through the Season, this time it could potentially start earlier, given that the 2-year anniversary of Apex Legends is February 4 – two days after Season 8 starts.

That’s everything we know at the moment about what’s coming in the Season 8 update patch notes.

We’ll keep you updated with more changes as they come, and of course when Respawn releases the full patch notes.