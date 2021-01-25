Proposed Apex Legends buffs would make Loba & Lifeline even better teammates

Apex Legends fans are well-aware of how impactful character abilities are to the battle royale and have come up with a few buffs that would turn Loba and Lifeline into consummate teammates.

Both Loba and Lifeline already boast abilities that make their team’s lives easier. But players believe each character could use a slight buff to increase viability at every tier of play.

Loba, in particular, has been subjected to numerous concepts — including a recent buff idea to the “Burglar’s Best Friend” teleportation bracelet. That idea, changing cool-down based on teleportation distance, caught the eye of Respawn Entertainment’s Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein, who revealed that the team is considering all options.

One such option has now been brought up by Reddit’s ‘eatmeupin30sec,’ who thinks that Loba’s ultimate, “Black Market Boutique,” could be used in an even more team-friendly fashion. Suggesting that the Black Market be able to pick up fallen teammates’ banners, eatmeupin30sec spurred quality discourse and another idea to buff Lifeline.

The Loba idea is a reasonable one. Just as Crypto can use his drone to pick up the banners left behind by killed teammates from afar, Loba’s Black Market could receive a slight tweak for a similar function. This would simply give the Legend an additional boost should their team run into unfortunate circumstances.

Thinking of abilities that could help a team in dire circumstances, another Redditor’s buff concept for Lifeline got positive feedback. The support character’s kit is team-focused and ‘brachyboy1’ suggests that could be furthered by enabling her ultimate, “Care Package,” to serve as a Respawn Beacon.

Considering how long her ultimate takes to charge, this buff could give it an additional bump in utility — especially toward the later parts of a match.

While Respawn is unlikely to touch any buffs or nerfs just yet, these are interesting, team-focused ideas that make both characters more viable. And, as each Legend’s ultimate loses allure once a team is already kitted in the later game, these buffs maintain utility throughout a match.

With thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments, it’s clear that the Apex community believes each Legend could use a slight rework and that these suggestions hold weight. Klein is active on social media, so we’ll be monitoring any official response from the developers.