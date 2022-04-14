Powerful L-STAR exploit gives it unlimited magazine in Apex Legends

An exploit has been discovered for the L-STAR in Apex Legends that negates the overheat feature, giving the LMG an unlimited magazine.

Ever since the L-STAR arrived in Apex Legends back in Season 2, the LMG has been a polarizing gun within the community, with some players praising the weapon and others avoiding it completely.

Despite this, after a number of buffs in recent seasons, the energy-based LMG has finally started to receive widespread play and can be absolutely lethal at medium range.

Unlike the other guns in Apex, the L-STAR never needs to be reloaded, instead, a player can use the weapon until it overheats and then must wait a set amount of time for it to cool down.

Advertisement

Well, that was until a recent exploit was discovered that allows players to effectively negate the overheat feature, giving the gun an unlimited magazine.

L-STAR exploit gives weapon unlimited magazine

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit by jacknoyan, the player discovered that if you remove and then re-attach a magazine from the L-STAR as soon as it overheats, it resets the weapon, making it available to fire again immediately.

As pointed out by a lot of the comments, this is only useful if you’re extremely quick and even then, you can just change weapon or play Rampart for the extra mag size.

Read More: Valkyrie Ultimate exploit teleports players across the map in Apex Legends

Despite this, the real danger of this exploit comes from players who will set up a macro, effectively making the process instant.

Advertisement

This will give them an L-STAR with unlimited ammo that can be fired infinitely, making them a force to be reckoned with.

While this exploit isn’t as dangerous as the infinite charge Rampage glitch from Season 11, it’s definitely an issue that the devs will need to fix as soon as possible.

Keep in mind that using this glitch in-game to gain an advantage over other players may result in your account being banned, as Respawn is cracking down on players that abuse exploits.