Post Malone explains why he doesn’t like the Flatline in Apex Legends

Alex Garton . 3 hours ago

American singer, songwriter, and rapper Post Malone has explained why he doesn’t like the Flatline Assault Rifle in Apex Legends.

Over the years, Respawn has added countless new weapons to the game including the 30-30 Repeater, Bocek Bow, and CAR SMG.

Despite this, a lot of the OG guns that have been available since the release of Apex are still extremely popular, with one of them being the iconic Flatline.

While the Flatline is a lot of players’ favorite weapon thanks to its steady recoil and consistent damage, Post Malone has revealed that he’s not a fan of the heavy ammo AR.

Talking to iiTzTimmy on a recent stream, he explained why he prefers to use other guns over the Flatline in Season 13.

Respawn Entertainment The Flatline was placed in the Replicator in Season 13.

Post Malone doesn’t like using the Flatline in Apex Legends

During a recent stream with iiTzTimmy, Post Malone decided to share his opinion on the iconic Flatline, and it’s safe to say the rapper isn’t impressed with the gun’s TTK.

After using the weapon, Post asked Timmy “what happened to the Flatline”, as he remembered the damage being signifcantly better a few seasons ago.

To him, the weapon just doesn’t “feel as good” as it used to, leading him to go for other alternatives instead and of course, his favorite Wingman.

It’s possible Post is noticing the slight damage reduction nerf that hit the Flatline back in Season 12, with its base damage being decreased from 19 to 18.

Topic starts at 4:21

Whether you agree or disagree with Post about the Flatline, weapon choice in Apex all comes down to preference and experience with a specific gun.

If the Flatline is removed from the Replicator in Season 14, maybe Post will learn to love the gun again when it’s on the ground, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.