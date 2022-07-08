GamingApex Legends

Post Malone explains why he doesn’t like the Flatline in Apex Legends

. 3 hours ago
Post Malone
Post Malone Apex Legends
NELK

American singer, songwriter, and rapper Post Malone has explained why he doesn’t like the Flatline Assault Rifle in Apex Legends.

Over the years, Respawn has added countless new weapons to the game including the 30-30 Repeater, Bocek Bow, and CAR SMG.

Despite this, a lot of the OG guns that have been available since the release of Apex are still extremely popular, with one of them being the iconic Flatline.

While the Flatline is a lot of players’ favorite weapon thanks to its steady recoil and consistent damage, Post Malone has revealed that he’s not a fan of the heavy ammo AR.

Talking to iiTzTimmy on a recent stream, he explained why he prefers to use other guns over the Flatline in Season 13.

Flatline Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The Flatline was placed in the Replicator in Season 13.

Post Malone doesn’t like using the Flatline in Apex Legends

During a recent stream with iiTzTimmy, Post Malone decided to share his opinion on the iconic Flatline, and it’s safe to say the rapper isn’t impressed with the gun’s TTK.

After using the weapon, Post asked Timmy “what happened to the Flatline”, as he remembered the damage being signifcantly better a few seasons ago.

To him, the weapon just doesn’t “feel as good” as it used to, leading him to go for other alternatives instead and of course, his favorite Wingman.

It’s possible Post is noticing the slight damage reduction nerf that hit the Flatline back in Season 12, with its base damage being decreased from 19 to 18.

Topic starts at 4:21

Whether you agree or disagree with Post about the Flatline, weapon choice in Apex all comes down to preference and experience with a specific gun.

If the Flatline is removed from the Replicator in Season 14, maybe Post will learn to love the gun again when it’s on the ground, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

get updated

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

keep reading

TV & Movies

Sadie Sink weighs in on whether Max should have died in Season 4

. 9 minutes ago
image for article: "NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 best rookies predicted"
NBA 2K

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 best rookies predicted

. 13 minutes ago
Operator using the UGM-8 in Warzone
Call of Duty

Warzone adds limited-time Fortune’s Keep playlist with higher player count

. 18 minutes ago
Loading ...