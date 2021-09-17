Overpowered Apex Legends melee exploit returns after Season 10 Rampart buff

Apex Legends’ melee exploit has returned in Season 10 and this time it’s Rampart insta-killing her opponents with a barrage of kicks.

As with any multiplayer title, Apex Legends struggles with its fair share of bugs and exploits, but it usually doesn’t take Respawn very long to iron out these issues.

However, not every single in-game problem stays fixed forever, and occasionally, some glitches make a return in a future update. This can cause a lot of frustration in the community as no one likes being affected by an issue that has supposedly been fixed.

A recurrent example of this is the melee damage exploit which has returned to the game numerous times and has again surfaced in Season 10 following Rampart’s buff.

Apex Legends melee exploit is back in Season 10

After being fixed all the way back in Season 5, the melee kick exploit has returned multiple times and as discovered by Reddit user frektz, it’s back in Season 10.

The bug appears to have resurfaced following the Evolution Collection event update and seems to only be possible on Rampart.

This makes sense as a set of huge changes were made to her Ultimate ability, and that’s exactly what allows players to spam melee attacks.

It involves pulling out the minigun and using melee – doing this repetitively cancels the long animation of the attack and allows a player to do huge damage in just a few seconds.

This is definitely not an intended mechanic and the devs will no doubt be looking to fix this issue again as soon as possible to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage.

It’s impossible to know why this melee exploit has become such a thorn in Respawn’s side and seems to come back over and over again.

While it’s likely the bug will be patched extremely quickly, this probably won’t be the last time we’ll see this exploit in-game.