OpTic Gaming enters Apex Legends by signing top ALGS Pro League trio

OpTic Gaming are bringing the Greenwall to Apex Legends by signing one of the hottest teams in the ALGS ahead of the $1,000,000 Split 2 Playoffs.

Former Esports Arena representatives and ALGS Split 2 season leaders, William ‘SkittleCakes’ August, Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou, and Ira ‘dooplex’ Shepherd will don the green-and-white for OpTic at the upcoming Stockholm LAN.

The trio have gelled together since the end of 2021 to become one of the most dangerous squads in the Outlands, topping the S2 standings with 121 points and solidifying its place in this weekend’s offline event.

As for the Greenwall, they were tempted to get into the busting Apex scene and the chance to sign an instant competitor was too good to pass up.

OpTic Apex signs Knoqd, SkittleCakes, dooplex

OpTic seized the opportunity to immediately make its mark in Apex by signing Knoqd, SkittleCakes, and dooplex just one day before the Stockholm playoffs.

As one of the favorites to take the whole thing, OpTic are now poised to lift yet another trophy should things pan out for the new signees.

“Very excited to add this team to our organization,” OpTic co-owner Mike ‘hastr0’ Rufail said. “The Greenwall has an Apex Legends team playing on the world stage in Sweden this weekend.”

Decked out with new threads, the new OpTic lineup will debut on April 29 in the A vs B Group Stage Round 1 split against the likes of 100 Thieves, Sutoraiku, Team Liquid, TSM, FENNEL, and more.

Teams won’t have much time to regroup before the bracket stage begins on Saturday, April 30 where the top 40 teams will play for the right to reach the Finals.

Knoqd, SkittleCakes, and dooplex are already considered one of the world’s best and will have a great chance to impress their new employers during the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.