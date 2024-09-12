OP Apex Legends weapon surprisingly goes untouched in mid-season patch

Respawn dropped a massive patch in the middle of Season 22 with extensive changes to Valkyrie, but the developers did not touch the one weapon dominating Apex Legends.

At the start of Season 22, Apex Legends introduced a new Akimbo mechanic for the P2020 and Mozambique. Players are now able to wield these weapons in pairs if they can find them, doubling their effective damage and magazine sizes.

Apex players have asked for Respawn to nerf the Mozambique specifically, as the weapon has taken over professional play and casual matches alike. At the ALGS Split 2 LAN event in August, pros recorded over 200 kills with the gun across the tournament where it had almost no presence before.

The dual-wield shotgun is oppressive in close-range fights as players can easily wipe a full squad with enough ammo thanks to its automatic and quick firing.

The Apex developers, however, have not given in to player demands and decided not touch the weapon in the mid-season patch. The only mention of the Mozambique was how the gun is now a Gold Weapon.

The lack of a nerf to the gun surprised players, as many expected Respawn to change something about its damage output as it is clearly one of the strongest weapons in the game.

“Crazy to see that the Akimbo Mozambs hasn’t been touched at ALL,” one player said on social media.

“Nice to see Valk got huge buffs but… BROTHER IN CHRIST NO MOZAM AKIMBO NERF,” another social media user said.

Respawn can still adjust the Mozambique later down the line, but players were expecting the developer to make some kind of change in this update considering how dominant the weapon is.

At this rate, players should expect to see a change to the powerful dual-wield gun closer to Season 23, which should be releasing in late October 2024.