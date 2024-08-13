OG Apex Legends character drops to rock bottom pick rate as players want change

Caustic has dropped to having a rock-bottom pick rate in top-level play and Apex Legends players are furious as they want things to change.

As Respawn Entertainment has made changes to the roster of characters in Apex Legends, there have been a few differences in the meta between casual players and those who operate at a higher level.

Sure, there is a crossover when it comes to top characters like Pathfinder, Bloodhound, Lifeline, and Bangalore, but others are off the radar. Right now, Caustic, Ballistic, and Seer are the three least-used characters between Masters and Apex Predators, sitting with a pick rate of around 0.3% each.

Caustic’s drop-off has annoyed players, especially as he’s been the target of nerfs over the last few updates. “It’s official: Caustic is now the lowest-picked legend at high-level play. The pros got what they wanted,” Redditor Zombz01 complained. However, ApexLegendsStatus has him second bottom.

“The pros always get what they want and it always results in gutted characters. I’m sorry for people who bought heirlooms. What a joke,” another agreed.

“God what a f*cking character before they nerfed him to f*ck,” one player said. “According to pros. Getting stuck in gas is inconvenient. As if running away as a Skirmisher is not an inconvenience for the opponent. Getting flanked from out of nowhere is not an inconvenience for the opponent,” another added.

Others argued that the visible health bars, which were introduced in Season 22 and appear above players’ heads, was the nail in the coffin for him.

“Health bar has f*cked Caustic over, because enemies will see you – or your health bar – through the gas,” one said. “Nonsense to put a health bar in smoke, gas, even mirage clones,” another said.

That health bar has also affected Mirage, with players urging Respawn to rethink things. Hopefully, they’ll also give Caustic some attention too. He absolutely needs it.

