OG Apex Legend is “garbage” as fans demand massive buffs

Apex Legends players believe one OG legend is “absolutely garbage” now as they want some big buffs inspired by the Season 24 changes.

When Apex Legends launched over five years ago, fans only had a small roster of legends to choose from. Fast forward to the present day, and while fresh characters are no longer released with each new season, the roster has ballooned in size.

With much of the focus being put on these newer faces, it can be tough for OG legends to dominate in-game. Pathfinder’s popularity has fallen off a bit following nerfs, while Mirage is overpowered as all hell now.

Some of the others aren’t even close to that, though. Caustic, once one of the most powerful legends around, has a rock bottom pick rate as players believe he is “absolutely garbage” now.

Caustic is “worthless” now

Redditor No-Status4969 questioned: “What’s the point of playing him now if no one respects the gas? Did Respawn just destroy all of his character identity? There’s just too many ways around it.”

They also pointed out: “His gas does little to no damage so people just walk through, his gas does not slow anymore, his gas doesn’t blind either, if you triggered his trap, you can just shoot it and break it and the smoke barely lingers at all.”

“They gotta fix him for sure. His cans used to be a real threat with the slowing,” one fan chimed in. “Yeah, he’s worthless. I’d say the guy needs a rework at this point IDK,” another added.

Longtime Caustic mains have also given up on him. “He’s truly the worst legend in the game after Seer and I say that as someone who has over 5k Caustic kills and multiple master badges in old seasons,” one commented.

Season 24’s legends changes are already locked in with the assault class becoming ‘OP’ thanks to big buffs. Caustic isn’t line for an update, but hopefully that changes before long.