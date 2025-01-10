OG Apex Legend gets secret change in new patch and fans want more

Apex Legends fans have noticed a secret change that has been made to one of the OG legends, and they’re hopeful it’ll mean further tweaks coming down the line.

When Apex Legends first launched, players had eight legends to choose from. Fast forward five years and that roster has grown to 26 legends. There really is something on offer for everybody.

However, with the influx of new legends and changes having to be made, some of the older characters have been left by the wayside when it comes to buffs and nerfs. This has seen them drop out of the meta thinking and become some of the least-used legends in the battle royale.

In the case of Caustic, fans have regularly complained that he has become the worst legend to pick in-game. When it comes to buffs, he has been ignored for a while, but he has gotten a secret makeover that could lead to a few more changes in the future.

Caustic default Apex Legends skin recolored

Following the mid-season 23 patch, fans noticed that the Toxic Trapper has had his original skin updated and re-colored by Respawn.

“The glasses are now dark green, apparently imitating his icon, bright orange lines on the boots and elbows, small orange arrows on the pipes and cylinders, almost all light metal parts are now dark gray,” Redditor 42v42 pointed out.

However, they did note that the new look gloves “feel off” compared to how Caustic had been previously. “The fact that Caustic has at least something new, pleases,” they concluded.

Reddit Caustic’s updated skin has new glasses and brighter colors.

That sentiment was echoed by a few fans who are also desperate for Caustic to get some love. “The fact they paid enough attention to him to make a minor update gives me hope,” one said.

“I hope control legends and especially caustic will get some love. He’s been nerfed to death so long ago. He’s still my main and I love playing him but his kit is useless af,” another added.

It remains to be seen if he will get some buffs moving forward.