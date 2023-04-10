NICKMERCS urges Apex Legends to tackle cheaters as hackers force him to quit stream

Apex Legends Season 16 has a “very big problem” according to popular streamer NICKMERCS who recently ended a stream early because he was too frustrated with the state of the game.

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play Hero shooter is still one of the most popular games on the market with tons of players enjoying it every week. Apex Legends has come under fire though in recent times with a new wave of cheaters ruining the first-person shooter title.

Players have demanded that the devs incorporate one of Call of Duty’s anti-cheat measures because, despite a recent fun April Fool’s update, certain issues are affecting Apex Legends.

Changes to Ranked have left players unhappy with the game’s competitive mode, and NICKMERCS thinks the ongoing issue of hackers and cheaters is only compounding the frustration.

“Now is not the time for an influx of cheaters” says NICKMERCS

After being a Call of Duty: Warzone advocate for the longest time, NICKMERCS made the switch to Apex Legends back in 2021 and hasn’t looked back. He’s logged some time into Warzone 2 since, but his main focus has been Apex Legends.

However, during a recent stream, Nick eventually became fed up with his lobbies being ruined and signed off early for the night.

“I’m not doing it chat, I’m not doing it again tonight. They’re [hackers] not going to freeze the lobby, aimbot me, the whole f*cking night,” Nick said.

He also then went on an impassioned rant: “We have a very big problem in Apex, and I really do hope that the devs take this sh*t seriously, this is not a f*cking joke right now. Call of Duty is down bad, nobody wants to play that sh*t right now, you’ve got a lot of people coming over to Apex to try out the new stuff. Now is not the time for an influx of cheater and DDoSers. It’s not the time.”

Nick explained how he was “getting off early” because of the issues and how he refused to be “cheated on.”

The Twitch star has made his feelings perfectly clear and has said in the past that hackers should be sent to jail. With Apex Legends Season 17 upcoming and another wave of players expected to hop into the game to sample the new content, it’ll be interesting to see if Respawn steps up its countermeasures against these kinds of threats.