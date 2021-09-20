NICKMERCS threatens to quit Apex Legends if another major crash happens

Streaming star NICKMERCS has shared his thoughts on the recent major server issues in Apex Legends, claiming he’ll quit the popular battle royale if it happens again.

Apex Legends has become the new go-to battle royale for many of the biggest streamers, from CouRage to TimTheTatman, and it’s not hard to see why, as Apex has been dominating the CoD battle royale when it comes to viewing figures.

Another streamer who’s seen success after making the jump to Apex is NICKMERCS. But while his viewers are clearly enjoying the Apex content, some have been wondering how long the bubble can last – and when he’ll return to Warzone.

In a new video, the streamer decided to shed some light on his plans for Apex Legends content going forwards, explaining that he’ll quit the game if there’s a repeat of the recent server issues that caused people to lose ranks.

“If they ever put out an update where my game breaks and I can’t play Ranked for three days ever again, I’m out of here,” he said.

While he was clearly frustrated by the server issues, NICKMERCS went on to say he’s “whole-heartedly addicted” to the game, and that his current plan is to keep going with Apex Legends content until he hits Predator in ranked play.

“All I wanna do right now is play it – at least until I hit Predator, and then I wanna play with some of my Apex homies, and then we’ll see what happens after that.

“I realize Call of Duty’s dropping some new stuff in the near future, and we’ve also got a new Halo. There’s a lot going on.”

Apex’s recent server issues began with the launch of patch 10.1, which caused many players to experience constant timeouts while playing Ranked mode and lose RP as a ‘punishment’ for leaving matches early.

The devs at Respawn have promised that a “full return to normal” will happen with a patch on September 28, and have extended ranked split to allow players more time to reach their goal.