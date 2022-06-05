NICKMERCS highlights “strongest” weapon to dominate Apex Legends Season 13

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has made his pick for the “strongest” weapon in Apex Legends currently, and it’s a long-standing fan favorite.

When you’re dropping into battle in Apex Legends, you can obviously use your favorite character’s abilities to help people you and your team towards a win. Though, that’s not the only way to secure victory.

On top of having the right composition of abilities, you also need to have the best loot – which means getting a set of weapons you’re comfortable with, as well as all the bells and whistles of armor and medical supplies.

In the case of NICKMERCS, as he’s risen through the ranks of the Apex Games, he’s changed his mind a few times on what his favorite weapon of choice is. And, in Season 13: Saviors, he’s changed his mind once again.

The FaZe Clan star, who has reached a pretty decent level inside Apex Legends, has previously named the C.A.R SMG, the R301, and Volt as his favorite weapon in the battle royale.

Though, as he’s battled throughout Season 13, he’s started to show a bit of love to the Flatline, seeing as it’s now returned to being floor loot. Nick highlighted the heavy weapon in his June 1 video, claiming it’s the “strongest” weapon in the game currently.

He was, of course, able to style and profile with the Flatline – opting to run it with the 3x sight rather than the bruiser setup that others choose. Nick and his trio earned yet another win, with the Flatline playing a key role.

As noted, pick’s for ‘best’ weapons regularly do change whenever Respawn implements weapon buffs and nerfs, but the Flatline has always been a solid choice in Apex.

It remains to be seen if it’ll stay on top for a while this time around, but we wouldn’t be shocked to see it still dominating through the remainder of the season.