NICKMERCS forced to negotiate with hackers in Apex Legends

Popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff was forced to negotiate with Apex Legends hackers after they threatened to derail his ranked match, leading to a comical clip.

As a free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends players can often find themselves at the mercy of hackers. In fact, a number of lobbies can be filled with squads using everything from aimbot to speed-enhancing cheats, which gives them an unfair advantage over their competitors.

NICKMERCS is no stranger to the world of cheaters – in fact, Nick often finds himself in frustrating and often comical scenarios with these players. However, during a recent ranked match, the streamer tried negotiating with a team of hackers.

NICKMERCS negotiates with Apex Legends hackers

Hackers and stream snipers aren’t exactly anything new for NICKMERCS. After all, the high-energy content creator ends up competing against all kinds of players. Unfortunately, some of these players use hacks to try and make their way onto his Apex Legends streams.

However, instead of simply raging and letting the hackers ruin his fun, Nick actually embraced this encounter. After it had become clear that the enemy squad was indeed hacking and watching his stream, Nick decided to negotiate with his opponents.

“Lord Kevin, can you come in here and tell me if I can res my friends because I don’t want to make you mad or anything,” said Nick. The Pathfinder then grappled his way over to the streamer and shook his head, indicating that only Nick could live.

Fortunately, the streamer wasn’t about to leave his friends behind. In an attempt to save his squad from the spectator screen, Nick gave one final plea. “Can I res Deeds and then drac, then you kill drac because he’s a piece of sh*t and Deeds is kinda cool?”

After pausing to stare at him for a few seconds, the enemy Pathfinder eventually nodded and allowed Nick to res his mate. “What the f*ck, you f*cking b*tch. Yo, f*ck that Pathfinder,” shouted drac. Instead of offering support, Nick began to laugh, much to the delight of his newfound friends.

However, the hacker alliance didn’t last long after both Nick and Deeds attempted to res their downed comrade. Pathfinder caught wind of the streamer’s plan and quickly eliminated him before he could even react. “Nooooo, I’m sorry Kevin! Kevin, I shouldn’t have done it. Kevin’s p*ssed man, Kevin’s never going to be cool, man.”

Despite having his game ruined by a team of hackers, Nick seemed in good spirits and instead chose to look at the comical side. Hopefully, Respawn can crackdown on the game’s cheaters, but for now, it’s best to simply report any suspicious in-game behavior to help ban those that use cheats.