NICKMERCS explains why new Control mode is perfect for Apex Legends

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his first thoughts on Apex Legends’ new Control mode, and it seems he’s a fan of Respawn’s work.

The arrival of Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance is right around the corner, with Respawn Entertainment bringing the long-awaited Mad Maggie to the party as a new character, as well as some other pretty big changes.

On top of the brand-new legend, the previously leaked Control mode – which works similar to Call of Duty’s Domination mode – will also be added to the mix, giving players the chance to dive into some frenetic gameplay without having to worry about being the last team standing.

Advertisement

A handful of content creators have already gotten their hands on the new mode for some early tests, and that includes NICKMERCS who appears to be a fan of what Respawn are bringing to the table.

The FaZe Clan star joined some other Apex Legends creators in the February 4th playtest, as he showed off his skills as the new legend, as well as playing Control.

During one of his first few matches, one fan quipped that the mode looked “fun,” which gave Nick a chance to give his first impressions on things.

“This is by far an LTM that makes sense. It’s something very very different, also something very popular in other games, but not on Apex,” Nick said. “So, it’s definitely something they needed. Pace is crazy, I won’t lie to you.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Nick notes, the 9-vs-9 mode is only around for a limited time – it won’t be like Arenas where it is a permanent aside to the normal battle royale mode.

So, expect players to jump into as soon as Season 12 launches. Who knows, if it is popular enough, it might even stick around for a little longer than planned.