Next Apex Legends heirloom potentially leaked by Bangalore skin

Some eagle-eyed Apex Legends fans think they've found a teaser for an upcoming, but unconfirmed, Bangalore heirloom, potentially coming in the game's Season 5.

Heirlooms are ultra rare in-game items pertaining to specific legends. For every 500 Apex Packs a player opens, they are guaranteed one heirloom. Currently, only five legends have specific heirloom sets: Wraith, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Pathfinder, and Octane.

With each new Season, fans try and piece together which legend will be the next to receive an heirloom. While recent speculation has surrounded Loba's cane, Revenant's glass shard, and a suggestive Mirage leak, fans have spotted something in a new Bangalore skin that could indicate she's up next.

Advertisement

The potential teaser was spotted by Reddit u/breecekong, who shared their findings on May 14. On the Sky Marshal skin for Bangalore, the back of her right boot contains a sheath, in which a small knife is held. The knife looks like similar to K-Bar Knife, like some used by world militaries.

It's certainly the right size for an heirloom, but some Redditors were quick to point out that Wraith's dagger and Octane's knife are already very similar to what we can see in the Bangalore skin.

While the design is distinctly different from those existing heirlooms, some questioned whether Respawn would go for a third iteration of a knife.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that this is unconfirmed, and will remain that way until Respawn gives official word of the next heirloom coming to Apex Legends. There's every possibility the knife is merely adding detail to the skin, or acting as bait to trick us into considering it a future heirloom.

Read More: Clever Apex Legends buff turns Crypto into ultimate defensive teammate

The entire introduction of the legend Forge was apparently to trick data-miners and hide the reveal of Revenant as Apex Legends new character for the fourth season, so it seems entirely possible that the knife is there to confuse us all. We'll have to wait and see what else Respawn have up their sleeves.