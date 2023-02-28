New OP Apex Legends cheat forces players to reload their weapons & waste ammo

A new Apex Legends cheat forces players to reload their weapons and waste their ammo as soon as they’ve been shot.

Cheating is a major problem in every FPS title and Apex Legends is certainly no different, especially in Ranked.

As a result, the community has called on Respawn to improve the game’s anti-cheat and overhaul the overall detection system so bans are sent out quicker.

However, the devs are fighting an ongoing battle with hackers as the software is constantly becoming more advanced and giving users even more OP abilities.

While aimbots are the most common form of hacks, a new cheat is now forcing players to reload their weapons and waste their ammo

Respawn Entertainment Cheating has been a major issue in Apex Legends for a long time.

New OP Apex Legends cheat forces you to reload your gun

Apex Legends streamer gdolphin was taking on a squad of enemy players on Broken Moon in Ranked when something extremely strange started to happen.

After being shot by the enemy players, his guns started to continuously reload even though he hadn’t pressed any inputs.

This meant that every time he tried to shoot, it was interrupted by a reload animation, making it impossible to fight back.

As showcased in the clip, this only began after gdolphin had been shot by the opposing squad, so it’s clear that the enemies are using new cheats that force their foes to reload.

One of gdolphin’s squadmates even complained that the hacks forced them to drop their ammo. This meant that even if they managed to retreat, they wouldn’t have the resources to continue the skirmish.

This just shows how advanced third-party software is becoming, as it now has the ability to control other players’ characters in a match.

While Respawn hasn’t addressed this issue directly yet, the community is hoping they have a solution or anti-cheat improvements coming in the near future.