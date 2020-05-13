New Loba Twitch Prime skin leaked for Apex Legends Season 5

Loba has finally arrived along with Apex Legends Season 5 and now we know what her upcoming Twitch Prime skin will look like, thanks to a new leak.

It’s no surprise Loba is getting a Twitch skin, since most new Legends in Apex receive one shortly after being released.

Thanks to prominent Apex Legends data miner iLootGames, we now know what she will be rocking when her new cosmetic becomes available.

iLootGames tweeted an image of Loba's Twitch Prime skin that he found in the game's files shortly after the Season 5 update went live on May 12. Like most other Twitch Prime Apex skins, it's a recolor of her base design but, as a nice change of pace, they didn't just slap a purple recolor on it this time.

Instead, brown leather has been added on top of her outfits regular white, along with teal highlights added to her arms, waist, and the frills of her jacket. To top it all off, she has a holographic Apex Legends logo on her stomach as well.

How to unlock Loba's Twitch Prime skin

An active Twitch Prime subscription will be required to claim this free Loba skin. If you don't have one, you can sign up for a free trial by following the directions listed in the next section of this page.

If you have Twitch Prime, you can add the cosmetic item to your in-game inventory by completing the following steps:

Visit the Apex Legends page on the Twitch Prime website. Log in with the credentials for your Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription. Click the CLAIM NOW button above the new Loba skin. When prompted, click to link your EA account with your Twitch account. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory the next time you log into the game.

In order to get Twitch Prime, you must first sign up for Amazon Prime, which offers a 30-day free trial for the service.

You can sign up for this free trial by visiting the Apex Legends Twitch Prime page listed above and clicking the TRY PRIME button located at the top right corner of your screen if you're not already signed up.

This will not only allow you to get the Loba skin for free, but it will also grant you all of the benefits of having Amazon Prime - including the Twitch Prime perks.

Remember, however, that if you do not wish to pay for this service, you must cancel it before the 30 days are up, otherwise, it will charge your Amazon account for the first month, so it might be wise to wait until Loba's skin is officially announced before you sign up.