New Apex Legends Pathfinder Twitch Prime skin leaked

The next Twitch Prime-exclusive Apex Legends skin has been leaked ahead of its release, bringing a fresh look to everyone’s favorite wholesome robot, Pathfinder.

Every month, Twitch Prime users get a brand new, exclusive skin to decorate the Legends of the Apex Games, such as Wraith’s ‘Forgotten in the Void’ skin that was made available in April 2020.

As the most popular character in the game, many fans were delighted to get their hands on a new Wraith skin, but the only other character that comes anywhere close to her popularity is Pathfinder, and now fans of his are being rewarded for their loyalty.

After it was first leaked late on June 23 that the next Twitch Prime skin will be for Pathfinder and that players will also get a free charm with it, we’ve now got our first look at what the skin will look like.

Well-known Apex Legends leaker and dataminer Biast12, who also revealed on June 23 that a paintball LTM appears to be coming to the game, has posted the first image of Pathfinder’s Twitch Prime skin.

It’s unclear what the skin is named yet, or whether it’s based off of something else, yet it brings a fun, new, bright red and blue aesthetic to the Forward Scout.

Though there isn’t yet a date set in stone for when this skin will become available, it will be added to Twitch Prime at some point in July, usually around the middle of the month based on previous drops.

the twitch prime skin i already have posted about pic.twitter.com/dgZkbh5tcs — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 23, 2020

