New Apex Legends Evolution Collection event skins: Wraith, Octane, more

The Evolution Collection event is set to kick off in Apex Legends on September 14, so let’s take a look at all of the skins that are going to be available to obtain.

Season 10 of Apex Legends may have brought the new Legend Seer, the Rampage LMG, and a set of Worlds Edge map changes to the game, but players are already preparing for the next big update.

With Respawn revealing that the Evolution Collection event will be arriving on September 14, there’s only one thing on the community’s mind and that’s skins.

The devs never fail to impress when it comes to adding unique cosmetics and Evolution is shaping up to be no different.

So, without further ado, let’s run down all the skins we know are arriving with the Collection event for all of your favorite Legends.

All Evolution Collection event Legend skins

Wraith, Pathfinder, and Rampart

Rampart, Pathfinder, and Wraith are all getting their very own skins for the event, each with completely different color schemes. If you main any of these Legends, it’s definitely worth picking up one of these cosmetics.

Fuse, Lifeline, and Bangalore

Fuse, Lifeline, and Bangalore are also getting the Evolution treatment with robotic-themed skins that all look incredible.

Crypto, Octane, and Mirage

Evolution is of course bringing Octane, Mirage, and Crypto a brand new cosmetic each. Octane’s orange and white theme certainly stands out and will no doubt be popular with anyone that mains the High-Speed Daredevil.

Mirage has been given a purple robotic style outfit and Crypto is fitted with a neon jacket and drone.

So, there you have it, that was all of the Legend skins revealed in the Evolution trailer released on September 9. Don’t forget to set your calendar for September 14, as that’s when all the Evolution action kicks off.