 New Apex Legends Evolution Collection event skins: Wraith, Octane, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

New Apex Legends Evolution Collection event skins: Wraith, Octane, more

Published: 10/Sep/2021 16:47

by Alex Garton
Evolution event Apex skins
Respawn Entertainment

The Evolution Collection event is set to kick off in Apex Legends on September 14, so let’s take a look at all of the skins that are going to be available to obtain.

Season 10 of Apex Legends may have brought the new Legend Seer, the Rampage LMG, and a set of Worlds Edge map changes to the game, but players are already preparing for the next big update.

With Respawn revealing that the Evolution Collection event will be arriving on September 14, there’s only one thing on the community’s mind and that’s skins.

The devs never fail to impress when it comes to adding unique cosmetics and Evolution is shaping up to be no different.

So, without further ado, let’s run down all the skins we know are arriving with the Collection event for all of your favorite Legends.

All Evolution Collection event Legend skins

Wraith, Pathfinder, and Rampart

Evolution skins Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment/Shrugtal
Wraith, Pathfinder, and Rampart’s Evolution skins.

Rampart, Pathfinder, and Wraith are all getting their very own skins for the event, each with completely different color schemes. If you main any of these Legends, it’s definitely worth picking up one of these cosmetics.

Fuse, Lifeline, and Bangalore

Fuse, Lifeline, Bangalore Evolution skins
Respawn Entertainment/Shrugtal
Fuse, Lifeline, and Bangalore’s Evolution skins.

Fuse, Lifeline, and Bangalore are also getting the Evolution treatment with robotic-themed skins that all look incredible.

Crypto, Octane, and Mirage

Crypto, Octane Mirage Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Crypto, Octane, and Mirage’s Evolution skins.

Evolution is of course bringing Octane, Mirage, and Crypto a brand new cosmetic each. Octane’s orange and white theme certainly stands out and will no doubt be popular with anyone that mains the High-Speed Daredevil.

Mirage has been given a purple robotic style outfit and Crypto is fitted with a neon jacket and drone.

So, there you have it, that was all of the Legend skins revealed in the Evolution trailer released on September 9. Don’t forget to set your calendar for September 14, as that’s when all the Evolution action kicks off.

