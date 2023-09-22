Multiple esports orgs keen to join Apex Legends esports, claims pro player

Apex Legends esports has seen an exodus of esports organizations in 2023. However, one pro has claimed that others are keen on joining.

Apex Legends Esports has seen an exodus of esports organizations in 2023 following a dispute between ALGS teams and EA/Respawn over in-game cosmetics and revenue sharing. Big-name organizations like NRG Esports, G2 Esports, Cloud9 and Team Liquid have all exited the esport with some calling out the developers for their lack of financial support.

However, one pro player, former NRG star Christopher ‘sweetdreams’ Sexton, has claimed that multiple orgs are looking to get into Apex Legends for the next season.

Apex Legends is currently in its off-season. Multiple teams and orgs are shuffling around their roster in order to field the most competitive team possible, which would be the best time for prospective organizations to jump into the esport.

New orgs might be entering Apex Legends esports

“There’s actually a healthy amount of orgs, albeit none of them super big, who are interested in getting into Apex,” sweetdreams said in a recent live stream.

He also said that he has personally been contacted by many orgs since NRG left the esport on September 15. The player did say that he doesn’t see himself joining any of the orgs looking to enter Apex for Year 4 of the ALGS, and that he is probably going to sign with an org already in the space.

While the exit of so many high-profile organizations has been alarming for those in the industry, some organizations that are still committed to Apex Legends have voiced their support for the competition and EA.

“EA is far from the worst game dev out there and they don’t deserve all the heat they are receiving in Apex atm. I would love for them to do more for orgs overall but they are honestly investing more into its esport every year,” Alliance CEO Jonathan Berg said on September 19.

Fans will have to wait and see which orgs will join the Battle Royale esport, as the next season is set to start sometime this winter.

