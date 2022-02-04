Mirage mains are losing it over Mad Maggie’s Apex Legends ability

Mad Maggie is kicking Apex Legends’ door down in Season 12 and Mirage mains are losing composure after seeing her full kit in action for the first time.

The Apex formula is a familiar one by now: with each new season comes a brand spanking new Legend to match. In the game’s 12th season, Defiance, that role is being filled by Margaret Kōhere, a.k.a. Mad Maggie.

While another Legend is always welcome to help shake the game up a bit, the Rebel Warlord has Mirage mains registering a big complaint about the usefulness of their favorite character.

Advertisement

Mirage players claim Mad Maggie will directly counter them

The fear that Mirage players have about Maggie is that her passive ability, Warlord’s Ire, will completely disrupt Mirage’s cloning feature.

This latent feature allows Maggie to track enemies that she has damaged, even after they’ve disappeared behind cover.

Read More: Apex Legends continues to grow as active players skyrocket leading into Season 12

This means that if Mirage was to get hit before activating his ult, the opposing Mags would be able to pick the real trickster out of the crowd with no problem.

After seeing the passive at work for the first time, one user deftly summarized the community reaction by asking the hard questions: “Man I just realized we’re getting another counter. Will Mirage mains ever catch a W?”

Advertisement

To drive the nail home even harder, the original poster added that this fear comes from the fact that most of the newest additions to the game have come with a similar feature: “3/4 legends getting a scan/highlight passive is an annoying trend.”

Another player suggested that Respawn could maybe solve this problem by having Mirage’s ult act as a reset for scans of all kinds.

“Honestly, I don’t know why he doesn’t scramble scans already. It [would] probably only take a slight mod to his holo tech, and boom, he’s now a hell of a lot stronger against wallhack legends and actually has a place in the meta.”

Advertisement

Respawn was previously adamant that Mirage was in a healthy spot in the game back in Season 9, but we’ll have to wait and see if two full seasons full of scanning legends has finally moved the needle enough for a change to be warranted.