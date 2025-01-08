Mirage is “beyond broken” after Apex Legends mid-season 23 patch

Mirage is “beyond broken” in Apex Legends after the mid-season 23 patch as he can sneak up on enemies by going invisible while healing.

Season 23 first hit Apex Legends back in November, bringing some big changes to the Apex Games. However, despite the tweaks and fixes, the battle royale’s player count has taken a big hit as players have walked away and been looking for something else to play.

Respawn have rolled out a few hotfixes over the course of the new season, however, they’ve also dropped a big mid-season update as well. The new update has a few legend changes in it, including a massive Pathfinder nerf that hasn’t gone down all that well with players.

Mirage, another fan-favorite Legend, has also been tweaked in the mid-season patch, receiving a buff to his Now You See Me ability that allows him to go invisible while healing.

Mirage invisibility and broken audio is a big issue in Apex Legends

While that change is intended to improve his power and pick rate in-game, players have already complained that the buff makes Mirage “beyond broken” in certain ranks.

As content creator JHallBallero showed, you can sneak up on opponents while healing as Mirage and they’ll be pretty unaware of what you’re doing.

“If audio worked, it wouldn’t be as bad, but invis in an FPS never feels great on the other end,” one player said. “Mirage is gonna be the only legend who benefits from big heals because of this. I knew it was gonna be bad but like damn,” another added.

Other players noted that using Phoenix Kits only makes things worse, seeing as they’ve got a much longer equip time than other healing items.

“You can literally bunny hop into the sunset while being invisible and ripping a phoenix kit lol,” one pointed out. “I don’t think the buff was needed imo I was already getting bamboozled 50 times a game now you are telling me I can’t see him when he’s healing? Yeah idk man,” another said.

It’s unlikely that Respawn will revert the buff already, however, it might be something they consider a little way down the line.