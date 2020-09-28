Major Apex Legends leak appears to reveal next seven Legends

The next seven characters in Apex Legends have reportedly leaked, with notable names recently tied to the battle royale’s lore like Blisk and Ash set to be in the playable lineup.

If Respawn holds to their schedule of releasing one Legend per era, that means the new characters up to Season 13 have potentially been revealed along with their classes.

Blisk, Ash, and others called Horizon, Fuse, and Husaria will be Offensive characters. The other two will be Legends that specialize in Recon abilities, and there were no planned releases for Defensive or Support categories.

According to the leak, the position after Rampart is occupied by someone named Valk. Details on Valk had previously been leaked, giving people a look at everything from proposed Tactical, Passive, and Ultimate abilities. The new information suggests that Titanfall 2’s Blisk and Ash will be released after Valk in Seasons 8 and 9, respectively.

The leaked Apex Legends characters

Valk - Offensive

Blisk - Recon

Ash - Offensive

Horizon - Offensive

Fuse - Offensive

Firebug - Recon

Husaria - Offensive

(The list corresponds to how they appear in the leaked in-game shot of the Apex Legends character select order.)

All-in-all, this stage of Apex’s development paints a good picture of how the 21 characters will look when they become available in years to come.

As with all leaks, especially ones that deal with long-term plans like Season 13 content, this information could change at the drop of a hat within Respawn, if it already hasn’t.

Offensive characters will be in abundance with this proposed leak. Since it’s only an icon that can be easily changed, expect this to be a part of the leak that could see the most differences when the official version goes live.

Previously, Horizon was believed to be linked with Valk or another leaked character called ‘Nova.’ The image shows Horizon and Valk with their own distinct placeholders, suggesting those two names could be under separate developments.

Another picture also shows a cut of Loba in a skin that's believed to be for the Aftermarket Event. The Loba skin was tied to the unannounced event in previously datamined information, before now appearing next to the expanded roster.

Stay tuned to @Dexerto and our Apex Legends feed for the latest news for the latest on Respawn's battle royale.