Mande worried akimbo pistols in Apex Legends will be “OP as f**k”

Former Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek is worried that one of Season 22’s biggest change, the akimbo pistols, is going to be slightly “OP” when it gets added.

Over the last few years, there have been plenty of leaks regarding weapons for Apex Legends. These leaks have varied from new weapons to new weapon abilities, including being able to dual-wield different guns.

Well, when Season 22 rolls around, that leak will finally be a reality. Alongside the big aim assist changes – which will see controller uses on PC brought down a little bit – players will also be able to dual-wield the P2020 and Mozambique.

That change has already got many players intrigued, especially as the Mozambique has been one of the battle royale’s most useless weapons. Former Apex pro Mande is concerned about it, worrying it’ll be too powerful.

“Nah, that’s going to be OP as f*ck,” the former North and SCARZ pro said upon seeing the new changes for Season 22. “If there’s Hammerpoints in these, they’re going to be so OP dude.”

On the flip side of things, the Dane is “fine” with the aim flinch changes. “That is actually crazy. That is a joke. I do not believe that’s true. That is crazy. No aim flinch is actually so nice. Now you can actually see stuff when you’re shooting,” he added.

The changes coming in Season 22 are some of the most game-changing ones that Apex has seen for quite some time, with weapons being a big target.

LMG users will now get a gun shield pop-up, similar to Gibraltar’s passive, with a much more limited amount of health.

There are legend changes coming as well. Crypto will finally go off the grid when using his drone, as he’ll be completely cloaked. That should make him a top option moving forward.