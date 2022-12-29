Mande and gdolphn reveal plans for potential Apex Legends World Cup in 2023

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Former Apex Legends pro player and popular Twitch streamer Mande has announced that, alongside gdolphn, that he plans to host a World Cup separate from EA and Respawn’s ALGS circuit.

The ALGS has had its fair share of issues recently, with a few big esports orgsanizations opting to leave Apex Legends entirely for a number of reasons.

While there’s still a great deal of excitement for the ALGS Year 3 LAN event in London, that excitement has been dampened by the cracks that have shown in the ecosystem of competitive Apex Legends.

So, former pro player Mande and streamer gdolphn have come together to attempt to organize their own Apex Legends World Cup where they’ll be getting players from all around the world to compete.

Mande and gdolphin are planning an Apex Legends World Cup

Mande and gdolphn are both prolific figures in the Apex Legends community and have garnered a lot of respect through their time as Twitch streamers and high-level Apex players.

In light of the controversy surrounding the ALGS, these two streamers are teaming up to coordinate an Apex Legends World Cup.

Mande has so far indicated that this will be an online event, and that he’s shooting for the loose timeframe of February 2023 to host the event.

He’s also indicated that they’re looking for sponsors to help get the event moving, and that it’ll be a popular tournament with “50K+ VIEWERS TOTAL”.

This tweet has garnered the support of big figures in the Apex Legends community like ImperialHal, as well as the interest of Jake Lucky, who has offered to help promote this event.

Details about which countries will be participating in the tournament and how it will be held are still up in the air, but Mande and gdolphn both seem determined to create their own international event that spotlights the best Apex Legends players from around the world.