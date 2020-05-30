Magnetic Apex Legends character would perfectly balance the roster

A savvy Apex Legends player has devised the ultimate character to rival the likes of Caustic in the Apex Games, complete with the perfect backstory to tie into their lore.

As it stands, there are no Legends like Caustic in the Apex Legends universe. Despite having a wide-range of options from an Interdimensional Skirmisher to a Translocating Thief, there is still no other Legend who has the ability to single handedly hold down Bunker like the Toxic Trapper.

Indeed, it’s Caustic’s traps which keep his enemies at arm’s length and can prove to be a nuisance to deal with if you’re on the receiving end. Yet a clever Legend concept might just provide the ideal solution, without heavily affecting character balance.

We’ve all been on the receiving end of Caustic’s Nox Gas Trap in Bunker. Come within a certain vicinity and you find yourself perishing at the hands of the deadly gas.

While the traps are easy enough to spot, maneuvering past them and remaining undetected is a different story altogether. Yes, they’re easy enough to shoot, but what if you’re wanting to fly under the radar?

Well this ingenious Legend concept would provide a character that could slot right into the current roster, without shifting the balance.

Polaris, known as a ‘Magnetic Conduit,’ is the son of a Militia Pilot who picked up a knack for manipulating electromagnetic fields after his exposure to his father’s work with Gravity Stars (similar to Arc Stars).

In terms of Polaris’ abilities, it’s their Passive where they shine the most.

Having the ability to see the trigger radius of nearby traps would provide the perfect counter to the likes of Caustic and Wattson, who can completely dominate endgame scenarios with their Tactical Ability.

Advertisement

Polaris’ Tactical utilizes their knack with magnet to essentially pin Legends in certain situations — which could prove to be a game-changer when trying to clutch versus another squad.

To top things off, the character would have the capability to “warp the path of incoming bullets” with their Ultimate… Which holds its own intriguing prospect by itself.