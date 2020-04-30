Loba revealed for Apex Legends Season 5 and spotted in-game

The latest episode of the Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands video series, called Legacy of a Thief, has confirmed the previously-leaked Loba as the new character for Season 5. In fact, she's already in the game!

One of the biggest additions that Respawn Entertainment make at the start of a new season in Apex Legends is the introduction of a new character, and Season 5 will be no different.

After weeks of leaks, rumors, and speculation, the developers have finally confirmed that the next chapter's new Legend will be none other than Loba.

On April 30, Respawn released a new episode of Stories from the Outlands; called 'Legacy of a Thief,' the video introduced Loba and the long and perilous journey she undertook after her parents were murdered when she was a little girl.

Fans will remember seeing her for the first time in the Revenant announcement trailer back at the start of Season 4, as it was the Synthetic Nightmare who had done the killings, and it appears that she's now back for revenge.

Right at the end of the video, as she's about to go to bed, Loba's unidentified assistant tells her "I found him," and the look on her face coupled with the large image of Revenant that appears behind her tells you all you need to know.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RH3Rp80rbkQ

That's not all! Following this reveal trailer, Respawn went ahead and actually added Loba into Apex Legends. While she's not playable yet, you can spot her hiding and sneaking around behind the banners on the main lobby screen.

This brief glimpse of her is enough to show that she wears a full-white outfit with some gold trim, knee-high boots, and various equipment at her disposal.

The nature of the 'Legacy of a Thief' video and the way she's sneaking around in the main menu all seem to confirm that her theme will be all about stealth and thievery.

That had already been strongly suggested by the plethora of leaks that had surfaced over the past month, including one that claimed to reveal her full kit of abilities.

Whether or not these all end up making it to the game unchanged remains to be seen, but they should at least offer a good idea of what her powers will be in Season 5.

Ability 1 – Burglar’s Best Friend – throw a disc and teleport to that location

Ability 2 – Supply for Demand – Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls

Ability 3 – Eye for Quality – Loba can see through nearby walls for loot

Ability 4 – Black Market Boutique – Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

Season 5, called Fortune's Favor, is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, May 12, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC after it had been delayed by a week from its original release date.