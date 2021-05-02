Loba comparison shows massive buff to her tactical in Apex Legends Season 9 - Dexerto

Loba mains in Apex Legends have been waiting a long time for their favorite character’s abilities to be more powerful, and Season 9 is finally set to make that a reality. A comparison between her new and old bracelet reveals how big the difference will be.

Added in Season 5, Loba’s tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend, was supposed to be a powerful teleport ability, allowing her to zip all over the map in a flash.

However, in practice, it’s been a huge letdown. Mainly this is because it simply would not work in many cases, with countless spots on the map telling players that the bracelet could land there.

But, even when it did work, Loba’s mobility when using the bracelet was very limited. This changes too in the Season 9 ‘Legacy’ update.

Loba’s tactical: Old vs New

Apex Legends YouTuber Coffee ASAP has shown off the difference that Respawn have made to Loba’s mobility when throwing her tactical.

Instead of only being able to walk while using it, Loba can move at full speed – which includes being able to slide.

And, once the bracelet has landed, and Loba has transported, she will be able to continue moving at full speed, rather than being slowed to a walk.

It’s not all good news for Loba though, as her Ultimate has also been nerfed, with a longer cooldown. But, considering it was one of the shortest cooldowns for any ultimate before, an extra 30 seconds isn’t too disastrous.

As long as Loba’s bracelet is more reliable, which from our playtest it certainly was, then Loba mains should definitely be in for a resurgence in the new season.

Apex Legends Legacy update goes live on May 4, and brings with it the new Legend Valkyrie, the new Bocek Bow weapon, and a brand-new 3v3 mode, Arenas.