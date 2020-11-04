How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends is finally coming to Steam. All Origin titles are available on the platform now, and you can bring your progress over if you link your Origin account to Steam. Here’s how.

It’s taken some time, but the Origin library is finally on Steam. From FIFA to Apex Legends, you can now play your favorite Origin titles on the popular Steam launcher.

However, the number one concern for players swapping over is losing their progress. If you have a bunch of heirlooms in Apex Legends, this is understandable.

Never fear though, you can make the switch to Steam and keep all your stats, items, and more.

Linking your Steam account to Apex Legends

The process of linking your Steam account to Apex Legends is relatively simple. Follow these steps!

Download Apex Legends on Steam When you launch the game for the first time, you’ll be asked to log in to your Origin account. After you log in, boot up Apex Legends. You’re in! Your progress should be saved, and you should be able to play Apex Legends like you used to on Origin.

The Steam integration is a godsend to a lot of players. It’s a lot more smoother than the old integration with Origin importing players’ Steam friends lists.

How to unlink your Steam account from Origin

Say you had a mix-up though. You accidentally linked the wrong Origin account to your Steam account.

You are able to unlink them, however it’s not as easy.

Go to the EA Support site. Choose Apex Legends > Manage My Account > Transfer Between Accounts, then click Select Contact Option. Fill out the details and your preferred support options, and EA will reach out to you. Once EA tells you your Origin account is unlinked from Steam, you can then try again with your new Origin account.

These steps don’t just help for Apex Legends. Players of all titles on Origin that are coming over to Steam should be able to link and unlink their accounts in this fashion.

If you are an Apex Legends player though, there are some rewards on offer though. Be sure to make the swap if you want to pick up three exclusive weapon charms featuring crossovers between the Outlands and popular Steam titles!