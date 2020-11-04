 How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to link your Origin account to Steam for Apex Legends

Published: 4/Nov/2020 7:30 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 7:32

by Andrew Amos
All Apex Legends launch characters with Steam logo
Apex Legends is finally coming to Steam. All Origin titles are available on the platform now, and you can bring your progress over if you link your Origin account to Steam. Here’s how.

It’s taken some time, but the Origin library is finally on Steam. From FIFA to Apex Legends, you can now play your favorite Origin titles on the popular Steam launcher.

However, the number one concern for players swapping over is losing their progress. If you have a bunch of heirlooms in Apex Legends, this is understandable.

EA Play on Steam
EA’s subscription service, EA Play, is now available through Steam.

Never fear though, you can make the switch to Steam and keep all your stats, items, and more.

Linking your Steam account to Apex Legends

The process of linking your Steam account to Apex Legends is relatively simple. Follow these steps!

  1. Download Apex Legends on Steam
  2. When you launch the game for the first time, you’ll be asked to log in to your Origin account.
  3. After you log in, boot up Apex Legends.
  4. You’re in! Your progress should be saved, and you should be able to play Apex Legends like you used to on Origin.

The Steam integration is a godsend to a lot of players. It’s a lot more smoother than the old integration with Origin importing players’ Steam friends lists.

This is all good news for Pathfinder mains!
If you like having all your games under the one launcher, Apex moving to Steam is a big plus.

How to unlink your Steam account from Origin

Say you had a mix-up though. You accidentally linked the wrong Origin account to your Steam account.

You are able to unlink them, however it’s not as easy.

  1. Go to the EA Support site.
  2. Choose Apex Legends > Manage My Account > Transfer Between Accounts, then click Select Contact Option.
  3. Fill out the details and your preferred support options, and EA will reach out to you.
  4. Once EA tells you your Origin account is unlinked from Steam, you can then try again with your new Origin account.
Three steam weapon charms for Apex Legends
If you start playing Apex Legends on Steam, you can pick up some exclusive weapon charms.

These steps don’t just help for Apex Legends. Players of all titles on Origin that are coming over to Steam should be able to link and unlink their accounts in this fashion.

If you are an Apex Legends player though, there are some rewards on offer though. Be sure to make the swap if you want to pick up three exclusive weapon charms featuring crossovers between the Outlands and popular Steam titles!

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains removal of “awful” Caustic Gas passive

Published: 4/Nov/2020 1:53

by Alan Bernal
Apex Legends Season 7

Caustic was the target of a couple of changes in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension update patch that essentially took away probably the strongest part of his kit – but Respawn game designer Daniel Z. Klein defended the removal of the “awful” effect.

In the patch notes for the new season update, Respawn made it so that “Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in” Caustic’s Nox Gas. Though they also upticked the damage inflicted by the haze, people were more concerned with the nerf.

Players immediately expressed their concerns with the change, noting that the ability to partially blind opponents could arguably be seen as one of Caustic’s greatest tools.

“This is overall a nerf,” user ‘BarrothObama’ said to the patch. “Most Caustic mains understand that gas damage is not the most useful part of his kit. It was always the slow and the blinding that was important.”

caustic mirage apex legends
Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps got a major nerf in the Season 7 Ascension update.

To be clear, the Ascension update didn’t remove the Nox Gas’ ability to slow down opponents, but the main concern revolves around the blind.

With the Legend’s tall stature as well as his lack of mobility or meaningful gap-closing capabilities, the blind was the most unique and welcomed part of his kit.

But the developer was more wary of what the Nox Gas’ ability was doing to the playability of the overall game.

“I do agree this is probably a nerf,” Klein said. “The vision blur was a huge part of the power of this skill, but it was also reliably one of the most frustrating experiences in Apex.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "So hyped for the Caustic change".

The Respawn designer was also cautious with how overbearing the blur effect was becoming for people to deal with: “It made fighting back feel like not even an option, and even if you could fight back, the experience of having everything, including your sights when you ADS, blurred just felt really awful.”

While the reasoning is sound, Caustic players now feel like a generally weak character was made even worse after the latest updates.

For grieving fans of the Toxic Trapper, Klein was enthusiastic about getting more community feedback on how to properly buff Caustic in the future, but for now he’s going to be in a strange spot.