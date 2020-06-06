Leak reveals next Apex Legends collection event 'Treasure Hunter'

The name of Apex Legends’ next collection event has been revealed as Treasure Hunter – with one leaker already getting his hands on a themed-Loot Tick.

Apex Legends offers players the chance to rock some pretty swaggy skins for their favorite characters via Apex Packs and constant updates to the in-game shop. Though, there is nothing quite like a collection event.

These limited-time events pop up for around two weeks during the new Apex seasons and give fans the chance to grab some exclusive cosmetics from event-specific Apex Packs and the event shop. There is also usually a Town Takeover where one specific legend gets the chance to make a spot on the map their own with a unique change as well as a new heirloom.

Advertisement

Though season five, Fortune’s Favor, is still in its infancy – as it only launched on May 12 – reliable leakers Biast12 and Shrugtal have managed to get their hands on some new details.

Read More: Classic Titanfall weapon spotted in Apex Legends battle pass video

According to the leakers, the next collection event for Apex Legends will be given the name of Treasure Hunter – seemingly playing into the gold coins and other items that currently sit behind players in the pre-match lobby. Biast12 even managed to go a step beyond the name, showcasing off a themed Loot Tick for the event.

Advertisement

So this is the loot Tick that is for the next Collection Event Called "Treasure Hunter" pic.twitter.com/YZxX67Ptx9 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 5, 2020

In Biast12’s video, the tick appears to decked out in gold and bronze colors – and even has some map-like symbols decorating its body.

A closer look at the tick appears to show the names of some parts of the World’s Edge map too. “We got Skyhook, The Dome and Lave City, maybe more but I can't read it,” the leaker tweeted.

Advertisement

ohh yeah for people that haven't noticed, some of the zones on WE is on that map/texture, we got Skyhook, The Dome and Lave City, maybe more but i can't read it pic.twitter.com/A0l097kxEs — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 5, 2020

With the name of the event being Treasure Hunter, there are plenty of connections that fans could make – with some centering in on pirates, given their love for loot.

However, it is going to be a case of wait and see until Respawn confirms details like the event's release date, theme, and more.