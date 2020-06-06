Leak reveals next Apex Legends collection event 'Treasure Hunter'

The name of Apex Legends’ next collection event has been revealed as Treasure Hunter – with one leaker already getting his hands on a themed-Loot Tick.
Apex Legends offers players the chance to rock some pretty swaggy skins for their favorite characters via Apex Packs and constant updates to the in-game shop. Though, there is nothing quite like a collection event.
These limited-time events pop up for around two weeks during the new Apex seasons and give fans the chance to grab some exclusive cosmetics from event-specific Apex Packs and the event shop. There is also usually a Town Takeover where one specific legend gets the chance to make a spot on the map their own with a unique change as well as a new heirloom.
Though season five, Fortune’s Favor, is still in its infancy – as it only launched on May 12 – reliable leakers Biast12 and Shrugtal have managed to get their hands on some new details.
According to the leakers, the next collection event for Apex Legends will be given the name of Treasure Hunter – seemingly playing into the gold coins and other items that currently sit behind players in the pre-match lobby. Biast12 even managed to go a step beyond the name, showcasing off a themed Loot Tick for the event.
So this is the loot Tick that is for the next Collection Event Called "Treasure Hunter" pic.twitter.com/YZxX67Ptx9
— Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 5, 2020
In Biast12’s video, the tick appears to decked out in gold and bronze colors – and even has some map-like symbols decorating its body.
A closer look at the tick appears to show the names of some parts of the World’s Edge map too. “We got Skyhook, The Dome and Lave City, maybe more but I can't read it,” the leaker tweeted.
ohh yeah for people that haven't noticed, some of the zones on WE is on that map/texture, we got Skyhook, The Dome and Lave City, maybe more but i can't read it pic.twitter.com/A0l097kxEs
— Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 5, 2020
With the name of the event being Treasure Hunter, there are plenty of connections that fans could make – with some centering in on pirates, given their love for loot.
However, it is going to be a case of wait and see until Respawn confirms details like the event's release date, theme, and more.