Kansas City Pioneers sign world-class Apex Legends roster

GMT Esports was one of the best teams at the ALGS 2022 Championship. And now, the world-class EMEA roster has been signed by the Kansas City Pioneers.

Year 2 of the ALGS showed us who some of the best teams in the world are. While some big names like FNATIC and FURIA had teams at the top, other teams were on lesser-known organizations (or didn’t have an organization repping them at all).

Moist Esports acquired Team Burger ahead of ALGS Year 3, and the Kansas City Pioneers have followed suit by acquiring the former GMT Esports roster.

Considering this is the roster that got fifth place at the ALGS Year 2 Finals, they’re certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Kansis City Pioneers sign one of the world’s best Apex Legends teams

GMT were a standout EMEA team through ALGS year 2, making this one of the biggest off-season pickups for any organization. The performance of these players internationally speaks for itself, and a trailer put out by KCP shows off some of their skills.

Out of all the rosters that need strong representation, the former GMT crew is near the top of the list.

MaxStrafe, an incredibly strong Ukrainian player, wasn’t able to travel to the biggest competitions due to current events in Ukraine.

Not only did this roster get fifth place at the ALGS Year 2 Finals, they did it with RamBeau subbing in for MaxStrafe. Gnaske claimed after their fifth place finish that, “When we get you back @MaxStrafe we’re getting first place!”

Signing a team with a player that may have issues traveling to international events is a bold move, and the Kansas City Pioneers have chosen to keep this roster together despite potential travel issues in the future.

Hopefully, this off-season pickup for the KCP can aid MaxStrafe in getting to as many international competitions as possible. If so, this world-class roster may be even stronger in ALGS Year 3.