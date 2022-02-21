Instant reload exploit has broken the Rampage again in Apex Legends

A new exploit has been discovered for the Rampage LMG and it allows players to instantly reload the gun by canceling the animation.

Season 12 of Apex Legends is well underway with players causing havoc across the Outlands with the Rebel Warlord Mad Maggie and enjoying the fast-paced Control LTM before it’s removed in early March.

Despite the overwhelming praise for all of the new additions that arrived in the major update, not everything is working as intended in Defiance.

After causing massive issues for the devs in Escape, the Rampage LMG is broken again in Season 12 and this time it involves an instant reload exploit.

Advertisement

This makes it easy for those abusing the bug to come out on top in gunfights as they can continuously fire without having to wait for the animation.

OP Rampage glitch is instantly reloading the gun

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber RossBobSquirrel, the Rampage LMG is broken again in Defiance, but this time it revolves around the reload animation.

Similar to an Octane reload bug discovered in Season 11, it’s now possible to instantly reload the Rampage using an exploit that only requires a holospray.

Read More: Apex Legends Pathfinder glitch takes super jumping to new heights

By emptying the full mag on a Rampage and then throwing out a holospray mid-animation, a player can skip the reload time completely and continuously fire the gun at an opponent.

Advertisement

Of course, while this glitch is incredibly easy to execute, it’s advised not to use it in-game or you do risk receiving a ban from Respawn.

This is definitely an exploit the devs will need to fix as soon as possible or some members of the community may start to abuse the bug in Ranked.

Without having to worry about a reload animation, players can put a huge amount of pressure on their opponents, and likely win the majority of their gunfights.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting for a fix but with Respawn cracking down on players abusing glitches, it’s likely bans will be handed out to those who use this in their matches.