Instant crash location found on Kings Canyon in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have uncovered a spot inside Labs that is sending their game into a spin and crashing repeatedly – leading them to be a free kill for enemy players.

At the start of Apex Legends Season 5, Kings Canyon’s Singh Labs – more commonly referred to as just Labs – saw a number of changes to both its interior and exterior in order to make it a “viable landing spot.”

As a result of the changes, the area is now a haven for players who are looking to get into early fights – even if they can’t find much loot and have to melee each other. However, a new problem has arisen with a spot inside that is apparently causing players' games to repeatedly crash.

The new issue was pointed out by Reddit user WackyHat, who showcased a video from a recent trios game on Kings Canyon. As their trio was sat inside Labs, you’d be forgiven for thinking their video was frozen as there was barely any movement.

Though, as the trio shuffled towards a certain corner, WackyHat was sent back to the main menu and greeted with an error message. Even though they were able to rejoin their teammates the Redditor watched on as they were also disconnected.

As WackyHat jumped back into the corner once more, their game was frozen – seemingly on their way to another disconnection.

As the Redditor noted that it had happened a few more times to their team later, others pointed out that they’d experienced similar problems inside Labs – leading to multiple crashes for themselves and their teammates.

Others noted that it could be a problem with weapons and death boxes being too close to the wall that is sending the game into a spin.

However, regardless of what is causing the issue, it is certainly one that Respawn will want to investigate.

If players have to avoid a certain part of the map for the fear of crashing, that could have some pretty big ramifications on matches – especially when it comes to having a potentially bugged spot inside the safe zone.